FC Barcelona News: 6 September 2023; Squad numbers confirmed, wage bill reduced

A summer of squad number switches | FC Barcelona

Barcelona have confirmed the squad numbers for the entire first team following a busy summer of transfer ins and outs at the Camp Nou.

How Barcelona reduced their salary bill hugely | Sport

Barcelona have reduced their wage bill by €161,751,612 after a busy summer of transfer business that saw a number of players leave the Camp Nou.

For Joan Laporta, Joao Felix was ahead of Haaland and Mbappe | Sport

President Joan Laporta is a big fan of new signing Joao Felix and has always preferred the Portugal international to Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

FC Barcelona players registered for the 2023/24 Champions League | FC Barcelona

Barcelona have registered 27 players for this season’s Champions League. Xavi has 19 first-teamers and eight from Barca Atletic and the Under-19 team.

Rolfö injures right knee | FC Barcelona

Fridolina Rolfo is set to undergo surgery on a knee injury that will rule the Champions League match-winner out of the start of the season for Barcelona.

Ansu Fati’s first Albion interview | Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati has given his first interview since joining Brighton and said manager Roberto De Zerbi was a key factor in his decision to move to the club.

Gavi wears helmet during Spain training after ear injury | Football Espana

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has been back in training with Spain after injuring his ear during the win over Osasuna which was stapled to allow him to continue playing.