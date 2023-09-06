Barcelona’s buyback clause for Ez Abde set at €20m and has expiry date

Barcelona’s buyback clause for winger Ez Abde has reportedly been set at €20 million and also has an expiry date.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has the latest on the transfer. He states that the buyback clause is only valid for two seasons and then expires.

Understand Barça’s buy back clause for Ez Abde from Betis will only be valid in the next two years; summer 2024 or summer 2025. ⚡️



ℹ️ Buy back clause value fixed at €20m.



Barça also have 50% sell on clause as they sold Abde for €7.5m fee, top deal completed by Ramón Planes. pic.twitter.com/ECCoHNrGcM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2023

Abde moved on deadline day after telling the club he wanted to go in search of regular first-team football. He made two substitute appearances at the start of the season and clearly felt he wouldn’t get enough chances at Barca this season.

Barça received €7.5 million for 50% of Abde’s rights and will earn half the amount from a future sale should he move on from Los Verdiblancos.

Abde is an exciting talent and it will be interesting to see how he fares at Betis. Ramos Planes has already revealed there were plenty of other clubs keen on the Morocco international on deadline day but he opted to go for Betis.