Back in black? First pictures of Barcelona’s away kit for 2024-25 season appear

Barcelona are reportedly set to wear black on their travels again next season, with the first pictures of the new kit already starting to appear.

Diario Sport have the latest update and show a black shirt with a blaugrana trim on each side and at the collar. The rest of the shirt is completely black aside from the Spotify logo being in red.

Del blanco al negro de cara a la 24-25. https://t.co/28wGkFE2FL — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) September 6, 2023

It’s a big change from this season’s white kit. The team are wearing white shirts on their travels with blue shorts and blaugrana socks. Initially it was seen as a controversial choice, but Barca have highlighted how it has been used previously by legend Johan Cruyff.

Barca have worn black several times in the past, most recently during the 2020-2021 campaign under Ronald Koeman. The team also wore black in 2011-12, Pep’s final season in charge, and again in 2013-14.

What do you think of the latest Barca kit design? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!