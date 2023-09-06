Barcelona pencil in date for Ronald Araujo return from injury

Barcelona have pencilled in a return date for Ronald Araujo who is on the comeback trail after injury.

Araujo has been out with a hamstring injury and has missed the games against Cadiz, Villarreal and Osasuna.

La Liga has now paused for an international break and Araujo could be ready to feature when Barcelona return to action, according to Cadena SER.

Dressing room sources have said he could be fit to take on Real Betis in Barca’s first game back but is definitely expected to be fit for the Champions League opener against Antwerp.

Araujo is thought to need about another “15 days” of recovery meaning he is not too far away from playing again.

Xavi does have plenty of other defensive options, particularly with Inigo Martinez fit again and Joao Cancelo having arrived on loan from Manchester City.

Indeed it will be interesting to see how the coach lines up his defense once everyone is fit and available again.