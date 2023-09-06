 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona told why Joao Cancelo ‘can be difficult to manage’

The full-back has arrived on loan

By Gill Clark
/ new
CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have been offered some advice on new signing Joao Cancelo who has arrived at the club on loan from Manchester City.

Cancelo has moved after being deemed surplus to requirements at City by Pep Guardiola and failing to convince Bayern Munich after a loan spell last season.

Former Benfica youth coach, Joao Tralhao, says that he can be a tricky player to work with but that is not necessarily a bad thing.

“It is not entirely true that Cancelo is an egocentric player. It is true that he is a difficult player to manage, but not because of his character,” he explained.

“He is a footballer that all coaches want to train because he is very competitive, very intelligent, he always likes to know what you’re doing. It demands a lot from you and it made me a better coach.”

Source | Diario Sport

Tralhao has coached many top talents in his time and also said that Cancelo and Joao Felix are “two of the best three best talents” he has ever worked with. The third is Bernardo Silva - a player Xavi would also love to have at Barcelona.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes