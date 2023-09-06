Barcelona told why Joao Cancelo ‘can be difficult to manage’

Barcelona have been offered some advice on new signing Joao Cancelo who has arrived at the club on loan from Manchester City.

Cancelo has moved after being deemed surplus to requirements at City by Pep Guardiola and failing to convince Bayern Munich after a loan spell last season.

Former Benfica youth coach, Joao Tralhao, says that he can be a tricky player to work with but that is not necessarily a bad thing.

“It is not entirely true that Cancelo is an egocentric player. It is true that he is a difficult player to manage, but not because of his character,” he explained. “He is a footballer that all coaches want to train because he is very competitive, very intelligent, he always likes to know what you’re doing. It demands a lot from you and it made me a better coach.” Source | Diario Sport

Tralhao has coached many top talents in his time and also said that Cancelo and Joao Felix are “two of the best three best talents” he has ever worked with. The third is Bernardo Silva - a player Xavi would also love to have at Barcelona.