Barcelona and Real Madrid monitoring Hugo Sotelo - report

Hugo Sotelo, the young promise currently at Celta de Vigo, is turning heads. According to the latest reports, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are monitoring his progress.

The nineteen year old is described as a classic midfielder, with good ball control and shooting.

Real Madrid are said to have good scouting reports on him but have yet to make any moves, preferring to continue to monitor his progress.

It’s Barcelona that have made more steps towards signing him, as they think he would fit perfectly to their philosophy. However, they have yet to negotiate with Celta.

The celestes are calm though, because he is under contract until 2025. His release clause sits at 10 million, which is high for what would be a B team player for either Madrid or Barcelona.

Celta hopes to renew his contract and increase his release clause to 20 million, which should tie him down for the forsseeable future,