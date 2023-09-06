 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona may not receive funds from Philippe Coutinho transfer

The Catalans had a percentage of future sale clause

By Luis Mazariegos
Valencia CF v Aston Villa - Pre Season Friendly Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

FC Barcelona will not receive any funds from Philippe Coutinho’s transfer, since it is a loan. It’s strongly rumored that he will join Qatari side Al Duhail from Aston Villa.

Barcelona had reserved a 50% sell-on clause if Coutinho was sold for a fee by Villa, but that seemingly won’t be of any use.

The Catalans did receive 20 million euro for his transfer when he first left for Villa, which was a relief at the time. He had fallen out of favor at the club after a record breaking transfer. His high salary dictated that Barcelona had to ship him out.

