 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen nominated for Yacine Trophy, Barcelona trio up for Kopa Trophy

The nominations are in

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Alvaro Medranda/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been nominated for the 2023 Yacine Trophy, handed to the best stopper at the Ballon d’Or awards.

It’s absolutely no surprise to see Ter Stegen’s name on the list as he enjoyed a stunning season last time out, keeping 26 clean sheets in La Liga, and playing a key role in Barca’s title triumph.

Also in contention to pick up the trophy are Mike Maignan, Yassine Bouno, Andre Onana, Ederson, Brice Samba, Emi Martinez, Thibaut Courtois, Aaron Ramsdale and Dominik Livakovic.

Meanwhile, Barcelona youngsters Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Pedri have all been nominated for the Kopa Trophy. Pedri and Gavi have already picked up the award in the past, meaning it will be a hat-trick of Barca wins if Balde takes top spot this time around.

The trio are up for the award along with Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Eduardo Camavinga, Xavi Simons, Antonio Silva, Rasmus Hojlund and Elye Wahi.

Who will win both awards this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes