Barcelona striker Lewandowski nominated for Ballon d’Or, Aitana Bonmati leads race for Women’s Award

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is among the nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award.

The forward finished his first season in La Liga as the Pichichi, scoring 23 goals in the Spanish top flight as Barcelona won the title.

Lewandowski is on the list of nominees, along with Ilkay Gundogan, with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland the favourites to win the Golden Ball.

Here’s a look at the full list of nominees.

Meanwhile, Barcelona Femeni have no less than six players nominated for the women’s award after another stunning season.

Aitana Bonmati is the favourite to pick up the top prize this time around after winning the World Cup with Spain, and picking up the Golden Ball along the way, while also claiming league and Champions League titles with Barcelona.

Barcelona team-mates Salma Paralluelo, Patri Guijarro, Mapi Leon, Fridolina Rolfo and Asisat Oshoala are also among the nominees. Alexia Putellas misses out for once after spending most of the season sidelined through injury.

The winners will be announced atThe Ballon d’Or 2023 ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30.

