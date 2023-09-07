Marc-Andre ter Stegen sends warning to Neuer after taking No. 1 shirt for Germany

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has made it clear he’s determined to keep hold of the No. 1 shirt with the German national side.

Ter Stegen has had to be patient for a long time with Germany but has now taken over from Manuel Neuer after the stopper fractured his leg skiing.

The injury has meant a long spell out for Neuer which has benefited Ter Stegen, who also enjoyed a superb season last time out.

Ter Stegen says he’s happy to be first choice for Germany and wants to stay as the team’s top stopper.

“Yes, I’m the number 1! I will do everything to keep that status,” he said. “I don’t know what stage of his career ‘Manu’ is at. After such a serious injury, the most important thing is that he gets back on the pitch. I hope he enjoys football again. I cannot influence these issues. I can’t and I don’t want to waste energy on that. I can’t tell the coach what to do. My focus is on what I can do in the next two games. “In 2017, Manu was the clear number 1. I had shown what I could do and hoped that I would be in goal. It wasn’t like that. It was the coach’s decision. Now the situation has changed. Now I can play.” Source | Bild

Germany play friendlies against Japan and France over the international break, with manager Hansi Flick’s future under scrutiny after a series of poor defeats and results.