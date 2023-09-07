Barcelona told how to get the best out of Joao Felix

Barcelona have been offered some advice as to how to get the best out of Joao Felix following his loan move from Atletico Madrid.

Felix has struggled to live up to expectations since signing for Atletico in a club-record deal and now has another chance to shine after securing a dream move to Barca.

Joao Tralhao, a former Benfica youth coach, knows all about Felix and what makes him tick and has offered up some advice to Barcelona about their new signing.

“He is a player who needs a good environment around him. He needs to stabilize his football career project,” he explained. “Atlético de Madrid is a team that has a very own identity and a great coach. But, for some reason, Joao’s adaptation to that context has not worked in the best way. “João Félix is ​​a creative player. With this type of footballer you have to be able to release all that creativity. Because it is his best characteristic. If you have a player like that but he cannot express his creativity you have only 50% of the player.” Source | Sport

Xavi has already praised Felix’s versatility after bringing him in and handed him his debut off the bench in the win over Osasuna. The coach will be hoping that Felix can shine this season at Barca and live up to his undoubted potential.