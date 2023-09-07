‘Stay calm, be patient’ - Ilkay Gundogan has advice for Xavi and Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan has been talking about his move to Barcelona and the “incredible” talent that Xavi has in the squad.

The Germany internation, who won the treble last season with Manchester City, says there is bags of potential at Barca but feels experience is also needs for success.

“If I hadn’t seen the potential, I wouldn’t have taken the step to Barcelona. We have incredible talent in the team, as well as experience and quality with Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Marc-André ter Stegen and me,” he said. “The talent here is incredible, especially with Lamine Yamal being a player who just turned 16. But some things in football can only be learned through experiences. This takes time: stay calm, be patient. You have to experience it, learn it. “I am convinced that Xavi Hernández is talking about the right things. With us experienced players there can be a good mix. I believe.” Source | Bild

Barcelona will be hoping the arrival of Gundogan, plus new arrivals Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix, can help the club make an impact in the Champions. The Catalans have disappointed in recent seasons but have been handed a kind draw as they face Antwerp, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stages.