Gavi was told not to say “visca el Barça.” So, he said “visca el Barça.”

A new behind-the-scenes anecdote shows Gavi’s character. The FC Barcelona youngster won the Kopa Trophy, for the world’s best young player, at the last Ballon d’Or gala.

Right before going on stage, he consulted with a press officer about what he should say at the end of the acceptance speech, as revealed in the new season of Barcelona’s documentary series, New Era, on Amazon Prime.

“When I finish I can say, ‘Força Barça, right?” he asked.

“It’s better that you don’t,” the press officers replies.

”And what if I say ‘visca el Barça?’”

”No, better not,” they say.

Gavi goes up to receive the award. How does his speech end?

“Thank you very much, visca el Barça!”