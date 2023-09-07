FC Barcelona News: 7 September 2023; Eight players nominated for Ballon d’Or, new away kit leaked

Eight blaugranes nominated for the Ballon D’Or | FC Barcelona

Barcelona have eight players nominated for the Ballon d’Or. Gundogan and Lewandowki for the men’s award, Paralluelo, Patri, Aitana, Mapi Leon, Oshoala and Rolfö for the women’s.

September kick off dates and times confirmed | FC Barcelona

September’s kick off dates and times have now been confirmed. Barcelona play five games in total when the team return to action after the international break.

Spain women’s Liga F players striking for first 2 games of season | ESPN

The start of the Liga F season in Spain has been delayed with players going on strike and failing to agree a deal over a new minimum wage.

Back to black: Barcelona’s plans for away kit in 2024-25 season | Sport

Designs for Barcelona’s new away kit have been leaked. The plan is for the Catalans to wear a black shirt with a blaugrana trim down the side and at the collar.

Agreement to transfer Ana-Maria Crnogorčević to Atlético Madrid | FC Barcelona

Barcelona have announced that 32-year-old midfielder Ana-Maria Crnogorčević has completed a move to Atletico Madrid.

Pau Cubarsi moves ahead of Faye as a Barca first team back-up option | Sport

Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsi has moved ahead of Mikayil Faye as the back-up option in central defense for Xavi this season.

Barcelona are tracking young Celta Vigo midfield star Hugo Sotelo | Sport

Barcelona are tracking Celta Vigo’s young midfield star Hugo Sotelo. His release clause is set at €10 million but that will double if he’s promoted to the first team.

Martinez sets lofty ambitions ‘We will try to win everthing’ | Football Espana

New Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has revealed his ambitions for the season and admits he is hoping the Catalans can win all the tournaments they enter.