Barcelona given hope on Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo as Chelsea’s pursuit stalls

Barcelona’s pursuit of Gabriel Moscardo has taken some ups and downs. The Blaugrana don’t have the money that some of the clubs in the Premier League have so when there are stars of the likes of Moscardo on the market they really have to rely on their brand and other clubs fading back.

In this instance, Chelsea, who’ve been linked with him for some time, have reportedly cooled off their pursuit in the last day or so leaving Barcelona the chance to get involved. The problem is once again money for Barcelona.

Chelsea were already not all that keen on paying the asking price from Corinthians of €30m. Barcelona aren’t likely to go that high and will need the classic “come to Barca” pitch from the higher-ups to get a deal across the line that is favorable to the club like the one which saw the Catalans land Vitor Roque.