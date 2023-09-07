Bojan to get new role at Barcelona, will work with club’s youngsters

Barcelona’s old pal Bojan Krkic returned to the club this week for the first time since his move away from the club a decade ago.

The striker was an amazing player for Barca when he first burst onto the scene at the age of 17, which was a record at the time, but never really managed to live up to expectations.

He went on to transfer to Stoke City and then played for a host of other clubs and hasn’t returned to Barcelona since. However, now that he is back, the club are reportedly looking at creating a role for him in management.

The reports say that he’ll be part of Deco’s new team and will work with the club’s youngsters and help them adjust to life in the first team. A potentially wise move given his experiences during his career.

Bojan is also expected to help players who are out of loan after complaints they’ve felt abandoned in the past. Certainly there haven’t been as many successful loan spells for Barcelona players as the club would surely like.

So, welcome back Bojan!