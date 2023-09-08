 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lamine Yamal is even better than he looks on TV, says Spain boss Luis de la Fuente

By Gill Clark
FBL-EURO-2024-ESP-TRAINING Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has spoken of his decision to call up Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal for his team’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Georgia.

Lamine Yamal has got the nod after shining for Xavi’s side in the early weeks of the league season, and De La Fuente has been pleasantly surprised after seeing him in training.

“Lamine Yamal seemed very good to me, watching him on TV. But now that I’m working with him, I think he’s much better,” he told reporters.

There has been plenty of praise for Lamine Yamal already this season, with Barca players queuing up to talk about the teen, and Spain’s Rodri added his thoughts at the press conference.

“He is a 16-year-old soccer player, but the form he has on the field seems much more mature. He is a different player with a promising future,” he added.

Fans will now be watching eagerly to see if Lamine Yamal makes his debut on Friday for Spain. If he does feature he will beat Gavi’s record to become Spain’s youngest ever player

