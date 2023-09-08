Barcelona expect to be without Pedri for another six weeks

Barcelona are set to exert “maximum caution” when it comes to Pedri’s return from injury and could be without the midfielder for some time.

Pedri suffered a fresh quad injury in training and missed the games against Osasuna and Villarreal before the international break.

Diario AS report the injury is a “clear sign of recurrence” which means Barcelona don’t want to take any risks at all.

Barcelona are now expecting him to be out for another six weeks and will not return until the middle of October at the earliest.

The report claims Pedri is being pencilled in to retun against Athletic Club on October 22, although it could be longer if his recovery does not go according to plan.

If true, it means Barcelona will be without Pedri for La Liga games against Betis, Celta, Mallorca, Sevilla and Granada. The midfielder would also miss Champions League fixtures against Antwerp and Porto.