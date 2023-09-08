Barcelona striker Lewandowski at the double for Poland in Euro 2024 qualifying

Robert Lewandowski was back in the goals again on Thursday as Poland beat the Faroe Islands 2-0 in qualifying for Euro 2024.

The striker has endured a slowish start to the new La Liga season but hit a double to secure the victory. Yes it’s only the Faroe Islands but you can only play the teams put in front of you.

Lewandowski’s first came from the penalty spot as he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, but his second was a lovely effort.

Barcelona’s striker lifted the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net from inside the penalty area to make it 2-0.

Lewandowski now has four goals in his last four games for club and country, and Barcelona will be hoping his goalscoring form will continue when he returns from international duty.

There was also a nice moment after the game when Lewandowski handed his shirt over to a child who had managed to run onto the pitch after the final whistle.

Robert Lewandowski i chłopiec, który sforsował ochronę na Narodowym #POLFAR pic.twitter.com/Fm0gogLSVB — Dominik Wardzichowski (@dwardzich22) September 7, 2023

Lewandowski and Poland are back in action on Sunday when they continue their qualifying campaign against Albania.