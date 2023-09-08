FC Barcelona News: 8 September 2023; Latest on Ronald Araujo, Gavi gets new nickname

Four wins out of four for the national sides with blaugranes | FC Barcelona

Barcelona players Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen all enjoyed wins on international duty on Thursday.

Xavi will not take risks with the return of Ronald Araujo | Sport

Xavi will not take any risks with Ronald Araujo in his recovery from injury. The defender may not come back to action until the clash with Celta Vigo.

Abde preferred Real Betis move over Osasuna and Premier League interest | Sport

Ez Abde had plenty of offers to leave Barcelona on deadline day but opted to go to Real Betis rather than return to Osasuna or head to the Premier League.

Ilkay Gundogan reveals reason for leaving Man City | 90min

Barcelona summer signing Ilkay Gundogan has opened up on his decision to leave Manchester City after winning the treble with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arsenal defender backed to eventually secure Barcelona transfer | Sport Witness

Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior has been tipped for a future move to Barcelona by youth team-mates Mateusz Szlenk, Nikolas Wróblewski and managers Damien Galeja and Krzysztof Berger.

Barcelona star Gavi given ‘Petr Cech’ nickname | Football Espana

Gavi was been nicknamed Petr Cech in Spain training this week after being forced to wear a a protective scrum cap after injuring his ear last time out for Barcelona.