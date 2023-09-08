Eric Garcia explains decision to move to Girona on loan from Barcelona

Eric Garcia has spoken about his decision to leave Barcelona and sign for Girona on a season-long loan.

The defender has moved on after struggling for game time at Barcelona. Xavi reportedly wanted him to stay but Eric was keen for regular minutes.

He says he made the move because he wants to be playing and also because Girona “almost feels like home.”

“I’m really excited, really. I think it can be a very good season for me. I will try to help a team as much as possible, last season they had a great season and played good football. In the end, I come to play,” he said. “When I spoke with Míchel I was very clear. How he talked to me about how he saw me and how he thought I could help the team. The way he understands football is the way I’ve trained in the clubs I’ve been to so far and that’s why I think it was a good opportunity. I have family in Girona and Santa Pau, in Olot, so I almost feel at home.”

Eric also admitted that Girona’s style of play was also a key factor in choosing where to spend the 2023-24 season.

“One of the most important things when choosing where to go was this, because it’s a style of play that I’m very used to and I think I can contribute a lot,” he added. “I think I have some characteristics that, when I spoke with Míchel, were part of what I had always done and I think that both with and without the ball I can help the team a lot.” Source | L’Esportiu

The Barcelona loanee is still waiting to make his debut for Girona. Michel’s side resume after the international break against Granada in La Liga.