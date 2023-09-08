 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal makes history in Spain’s Euro 2024 clash

He’s beaten Gavi’s record by over a year

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Georgia v Spain: Group A - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Oliver Hardt - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal made history on Friday after becoming the youngest player to play for Spain.

The forward was initially named on the bench for La Roja’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia but came on in the 44th minute.

Yamal has now beaten the record previously held by Barca team-mate Gavi to become his country’s youngest player at the age of 16 years and 57 days.

The debut comes after a bright start to the season for Lamine Yamal with Barcelona after being handed some first-team chances by Xavi.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente followed that up by calling him up for the first time and admitted before the game he’s better than he looks on TV.

Lamine Yamal has now been handed his first senior international minutes of what will hopefully be a long and successful career.

The teenager had already become Barca’s youngest ever player after featuring as as substitute against Real Betis in La Liga last season.

