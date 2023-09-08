WATCH: Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal makes more history with goal on Spain debut

Lamine Yamal not only became Spain’s youngest ever player on Friday, he also became La Roja’s youngest goalscorer after finding the target against Georgia.

The 16-year-old came on in the 44th minute to beat Gavi’s record and become the youngest player to debut with La Roja.

But then it got even better when he made it 7-1 to the visitors in the 74th minute in Tbilisi.

A NIGHT HE'LL NEVER FORGET



HE'S ONLY 16 AND LAMINE YAMAL BECOMES SPAIN'S YOUNGEST-EVER GOALSCORER! pic.twitter.com/RmbwSA9N7B — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 8, 2023

✅ Spain's youngest ever player

✅ Spain's youngest ever scorer



Lamine Yamal, take a bow ‍♂️



What an international debut this is for the 16-year-old #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/3zkZEBIOYV — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 8, 2023

The goal means that Lamine Yamal has now broken Ansu Fati’s record and become Spain’s youngest scorer at the age of 16 years and 57 days.

Spain cruised to victory in the match with Alvaro Morata netting a hat-trick, while Dani Olmo and Nico Williams were also on target.

Gavi played 58 minutes of the match, while Alejandro Balde was an unused substitute.

However, it’s Lamine Yamal who will make most of the headlines after his history-making appearance. What a way to start your international career.