Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal on Spain goal: I’m living a dream right now

Lamine Yamal has admitted he’s living the dream after breaking records on his Spain debut in a 7-1 win over Georgia.

The teenager became Spain’s youngest ever player and youngest goalscorer during the game, beating records previously held by Barca team-mates Gavi and Ansu Fati.

And here’s what he had to say afterwards:

“I’m living a dream right now, I’m very happy and I thank my teammates and the coach for giving me the confidence, and everyone who has helped me along my path,” he told Teledeporte.

Lamine Yamal also spoke about his decision to chose Spain over Morocco and is confident he made the right choice.

“I am very satisfied with the decision and very happy. It is going to be a very long road with Spain and I hope we win many things together,” he added.

Lamine Yamal will be hoping for more minutes when Spain return to action against Cyprus on Tuesday in Granada.