WATCH: Barcelona’s Raphinha on target as Neymar overtakes Pele’s record in Brazil win

Barcelona forward Raphinha has been enjoying himself on international duty, scoring and picking up an assist in a 5-1 win for Brazil over Bolivia.

It’s been a bit of a frustrating start to the season with Barcelona for Raphinha, after being banned for his red card against Getafe, but he will surely be feeling happier now.

Brazil cruised to victory under interim coach Fernando Diniz, with Rodrygo opening the scoring before Raphinha made it 2-0 with a neat finish.

Rodrygo scored again to put Brazil three up before Neymar added a fourth. The former Barcelona star’s goal means he overtakes Pele to become Brazil all-time record goalscorer.

Bolivia pulled a goal back late on but Neymar had the final word, scoring his second of the night to complete a 5-1 win.

It’s another good night for Barcelona with Raphinha showing some good form just hours after Lamine Yamal made history by opening his account for Spain.