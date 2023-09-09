FC Barcelona News: 9 September 2023; Lamine Yamal makes history, Fridolina Rolfo undergoes surgery

Lamine Yamal, youngest player and youngest scorer for Spain | FC Barcelona

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal made history on Friday by becoming the youngest player and youngest goalscorer for Spain after scoring in the 7-1 win over Georgia.

Lamine Yamal, best U23 player in La Liga for August | FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal has also been named the best Under-23 player in La Liga for August after making a bright start to the season with Xavi’s side.

Fridolina Rolfö undergoes successful surgery | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Femeni’s Fridolina Rolfo has undergone successful knee surgery and is now set for a spell on the sidelines as she recovers.

Philippe Coutinho joins Qatari side Al Duhail | Sport

Former Barcelona player Philippe Coutinho has joined Qatari side Al Duhail on a season-long loan after falling out of favor at Villa Park.

Barcelona name 17-year-old US youth team goalkeeper in UCL squad | Marca

Barcelona have named 17-year-old United States youth team goalkeeper Diego Kochen in their Champions League squad for the group stages.

Tottenham sounded out Jordi Cruyff for sporting director position | Sport

Tottenham sounded out Jordi Cruyff about a possible move to the north London club to work as sporting director, but the Dutchman turned down the offer.

How Jude Bellingham took the 2023 Golden Boy lead thanks to Taylor Swift fans | Marca

Taylor Swift fans have been voting for Jude Bellingham to win the 2023 Golden Boy award after quotes from Alejandro Balde saying he did not like her music appeared online.