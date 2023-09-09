Ferran Torres gets Spain call-up after injuries to Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has been handed a call-up to the Spain squad after Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio picked up knocks in the 7-1 win over Georgia.

Torres had been left out of the original squad, despite a bright start to the season, but will now travel to link up with La Roja. Yeremi Pino has also been called up by Spain.

Luis de la Fuente’s side are back in action on Tuesday in Euro 2024 qualifying when they take on Cyprus in Granada.

Torres will be hoping for minutes as he’s been in good form during pre-season and at the beginning of the new campaign.

The forward scored against Cadiz and Villarreal and has said he believes his hard work off the pitch is finally paying off.

Spain head into the game fresh from a thumping win over Georgia that saw Lamine Yamal come off the bench to become La Roja’s youngest player and youngest scorer.

The 16-year-old could be rewarded with more minutes on Tuesday after opening his account for Spain last time out.