Ilias Akhomach not ruling out return to Barcelona: ‘Why shouldn’t I come back some day?’

Ilias Akhomach has refused to rule out a possible return to Barcelona at some point in the future after leaving the club this summer.

The youngster left on a free transfer and has moved to Villarreal. Ilias admitted he moved on in search of game and admitted he didn’t speak to Xavi before his exit.

Villarreal’s new signing now says he doesn’t hold a grudge against Xavi and sees no reason why he couldn’t return in the future if all goes well.

“These are football things, I don’t hold a grudge against Xavi. Yes, I would have liked to talk to him, but to thank him for the time I spent in the first team,” he said. “Now I’m at Villarreal, but Barça will always be one of big ones. Why shouldn’t I come back some day?”

Ilias also spoke about his Barcelona debut against Espanyol and how hard it is to impress with the Catalan giants as a young player.

“I have been in Barcelona for 13 years, training since I was a child. And that this opportunity came to me was like a dream but it was not my best match,” he said. “The Camp Nou it imposes a lot, with so many people. It was a good experience, which still serves me a lot today.” Source | Catalunya Radio

The teenager is currently with the Spain Under-21 squad, scoring in a 6-0 win over Malta on Friday in Euro qualifying.