WATCH: Barcelona loanee Pablo Torre scores as Spain’s Under-21s thrash Malta

Barcelona loanee Pablo Torre is currently with Spain’s Under-21s and scored in a thumping win over Malta in Euro qualifying on Friday.

La Rojita cruised to a 6-0 victory in their first game of the campaign with Torre on target along with Diego Lopez, Gabri Veiga, Ilias Akhomach and Benat Turrientes.

Spain were already five goals to the good when Torre struck. The midfielder lashed home from close range after a corner had been cleared by Malta.

⚽ ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL DE ESPAÑAAAAA!!! ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOLLLL DE !!!



Centro desde la izquierda de Fran Pérez que remata Iván Azón contra un rival y @Pablo_Torre10 aprovecha el rechace para anotar el quinto.



| 0-5 | 70’



@teledeporte#U21EURO pic.twitter.com/vmfM4RIJtI — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) September 8, 2023

Torre had started the game on the bench but came on after 55 minutes and will surely be thrilled to get his name on the scoresheet.

Spain’s Under-21s now head home for a second group game against Scotland on Monday.

Torre will then head back to Girona where he will continue to try and impress for Michel’s side. The midfielder has made four substitute appearances so far this season since completing his move from Barcelona.