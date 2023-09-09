Man City made approach for Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal in February

Barcelona have said to have become annoyed by Manchester City’s behaviour in the summer and it seems the Cityzens were sniffing around players before the window even opened.

Marca are reporting that Pep Guardiola’s side made an approach for Lamine Yamal in February, before he had even made his first-team debut for Barcelona.

The report claims that City wanted to sign the teenager and send him straight out on loan to Girona where he could get some first-team experience.

Manchester City’s parent company are major stakeholders in Girona, having purchased a 44.3% stake in the club in 2017, and have loaned several players to them in the past.

However, it seems that Lamine Yamal was not too keen on swapping clubs and opted to stay on at Barcelona.

He’s since been handed his first-team debut, been widely praised by many at the club and has now won his first senior international cap.

It’s also expected he will sign a contract extension at Barcelona when he returns from Spain duty that will keep him at the club until 2026.