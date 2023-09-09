Barcelona-bound Vitor Roque part of Brazil squad forced out of hotel after Morocco earthquake

Barcelona-bound forward Vitor Roque was part of the Brazil Under-23 squad forced to leave their hotel and take refuge in the hotel pool after a devastating earthquake in Morocco.

The squad were staying in Fez when the earthquake hit, with a statement from the CBF confirming all are safe but that the players did have to take refuge.

“The CBF informs that the Brazilian Pre-Olympic Team delegation is safe in Morocco. The country recorded an earthquake on Friday night (8) of magnitude 7, according to local authorities. “The epicenter was recorded near Marrakesh. Athletes and members of the delegation felt the tremor and left their rooms in the hotel in the city of Fez. For safety, they were taken to the hotel pool and returned to their room an hour after the earthquake.”

The earthquakes has caused significant damage in several areas of Morocco, killing over 1000 people, according to the most recent estimates.

Messages of support have been arriving from all over the world for those affected in Morocco, with Barcelona also posting on social media.

“From FC Barcelona, we express our full solidarity and strength to the victims of the earthquake that has affected Morocco,” said the club.