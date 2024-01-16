 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pep Guardiola defends Xavi and tells Barcelona’s players to ‘step up’ after Madrid defeat

The City boss is supporting Xavi

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Manchester City - Friendly Match Photo by DAX Images/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has leapt to the defence of Xavi and said Barcelona’s players need to step up after Sunday’s embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Xavi is feeling the heat after a humiliating loss, although Barcelona are backing the manager for now.

Guardiola was asked about his former club at FIFA’s the Best awards and had the following to say:

“I want to give Xavi my support. It is easy to blame the coach, but the players have to step up. There is no secret, they are the ones who play. Not everything is the coach’s fault,” he said.

“The players have to take a step forward, if the coach stays until the end, the players have to show their quality, they have done it many times and will do it again.”

Barcelona’s players have the chance to respond on Thursday in the Copa del Rey before returning to La Liga action at the weekend against Real Betis.

Meanwhile, Pep is celebrating again after picking up another award. The CIty boss claimed the Best men’s coach at the FIFA awards on Monday night.

