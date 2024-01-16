Barcelona receive approach from Man Utd for defender Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo’s future continues to be talked about, with the rumor mill claiming that Manchester United have made an approach for the Barcelona defender.

Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with the Uruguayan already this winter, but United are also keen on the center-back, according to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The word is that Manchester United have been told they would have to pay over €80 million to land Araujo and that the defender does not want to leave this winter.

News Ronald #Araujo: ManUtd have inquired about the 24 y/o! #MUFC informed about transfer fee and contract details …



➡️ They received the same information as Bayern: The transfer package in winter would be over €80 million. And Araujo wants to stay at Barca in winter…… pic.twitter.com/Z9ihbpVWXt — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 15, 2024

Araujo did speak about the speculation surrounding his future ahead of the Super Cup. The defender played down talk of an exit and insisted he’s only focused on Barcelona at present.

It’s also been claimed that Barca are willing to reject offers of €100m for Araujo as they consider him to be “untouchable” at the club.

Yet the club’s financial situation means they may well have to make a big sale this summer, and there’s already been talk that a center-back could leave and Chadi Riad may return.