Aitana Bonmatí is The Best! - FC Barcelona

Another award for Aitana Bonmatí. The Barça midfielder has been named the winner of the 'The Best' award at the FIFA gala for the 2022/23 season thereby adding another prize to her already burgeoning collection.

Historic year for Aitana Bonmatí - FC Barcelona

Aitana Bonmatí is rewriting the football history books. She has added The Best to her impressive CV of awards, which include the Ballon d'Or won last October in a year that Barça won three, major honours and she also helped Spain to a first ever World Cup victory. The last few months have seen the Catalan star collecting silverware left, right and centre. And very deservedly so.

Three from FC Barcelona in FIFPRO XI - FC Barcelona

Yet more accolades for the Barça Women, with three players named in the FIFPRO XI. All of Bronze, Walsh and Aitana were honoured at The Best gala in London this Monday.

Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola backs under-fire Xavi Hernandez, calls on players to "step up" - Football España

For now at least, Xavi will remain in charge, as he continues to have the backing of Joan Laporta. Another person that has the 43-year-old back is Pep Guardiola, former Barcelona manager and current head coach of Manchester City.

Manchester United take first steps towards signing Ronald Araujo - Football España

Ronald Araujo is considered to be absolutely untouchable in Barcelona’s eyes, but that has stopped clubs registering their interest in signing him. Bayern Munich are extremely keen on the Uruguayan defender, but as it turns out, they aren’t the only top European side that are in the race.