Xavi planning to trial Andreas Christensen in pivot role for Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is reportedly planning on trialling Andreas Christensen as a pivot in a bid to solve his midfield issues.

The manager has said he wants a new midfielder after losing Gavi to injury, but it seems Barca won’t be able to sign this winter due to their financial constraints.

There’s been talk of using Christensen as a pivot for a little while now, and Mundo Deportivo reckon Xavi is seriously thinking about giving the defender a go in midfield.

Deco also agrees that the Dane could be a useful option as he’s an intelligent footballer who has already played in the position previously for Chelsea and his national team.

Christensen has spoken enthusiastically about playing as a pivot. He said back in October “it could be a lot of fun” when asked about switching roles.

Barcelona will wait for Inigo Martinez to return from injury but then plan to give Christensen a try in the pivot position.

The move is likely to be bad news for Oriol Romeu who was brought back to the club in the summer but has already fallen out of favour.

The midfielder didn’t feature at the Super Cup and hasn’t started in La Liga for Barcelona since the draw at Rayo back in November.