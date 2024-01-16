Barcelona forward Ansu Fati set to return to training with Brighton after injury

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati is set to head back to England to resume training with Brighton after recovering from injury.

Fati has been sidelined since November, with manager Roberto De Zerbi saying at the time he expected the youngster to be out for a significant period.

SER Catalunya are now reporting that Fati is almost recovered from his injury and is set to return to training with the Premier League side.

The news will be a big boost to Fati who had seen a promising start to life at Brighton interrupted by yet another injury setback.

It’s not clear yet when Fati will be ready to return to action, but he will hopefully be able to see him back in action soon.

Fati has scored four goals so far this season for De Zerbi’s impressive team who sit eighth in the Premier League table currently.

Brighton have also made it through to the knockout stages of the Europa League. They’ll discover their next opponents in February when the draw is made.