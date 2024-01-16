Xavi makes two demands to Barcelona players after Real Madrid defeat

Xavi reportedly held a long summit with his players on Tuesday to discuss the miserable defeat to Real Madrid and wants to see more “passion” and “intensity” from his players.

Diario Sport report a “long and sincere conversation” was held where players and staff tried to outline some of the current problems.

Xavi and his staff were willing to acknowledge their part in the team’s problems, while the “focus” was on being able to compete better and make improvements in attitude and aptitude.

There’s also a desire to move on as quickly as possible and make a positive step forward.

Marca add that it was a “positive” meeting after the players were left “very shaken” by the defeat in Saudi Arabia.

The word from the dressing room is that Barcelona need to “grit their teeth” and add more passion and intensity to their game, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Indeed Xavi urged his squad to regain the passion they showed last season, the willingness to run and “competitive soul” that’s been lacking, particularly without Gavi in the team.

The first chance for Barca to get back on track is against Unionistas on Thursday in the Copa del Rey. It’s a game Barca will be expected to win comfortably in a competition that now surely offers their best chance of silverware this season.

Xavi would have been expected to rotate his squad for this one, and may well do so, but could also be tempted to play a strong team in a bid to get his team back on track.