Rumors link José Mourinho to Barcelona

It would be outrageous if it ever happened, so it probably won’t. Still there are rumors out linking José Mourinho with the FC Barcelona job should Xavi be sacked.

The Portuguese coach was recently sacked by AS Roma as the capital club languished in the middle of the table. He helped them win the UEFA Conference League but did not, in his three years as manager, get Roma to the top four finish they aspire to.

At Diario SPORT they say that social media is buzzing about the possible link, but there does not seem to be a lot of information that this possible link has any real basis.

An article on Goal.com says that while signing him “would go against absolutely everything Barcelona supposedly stand for ... an approach for ‘The Interpreter’ cannot be ruled out.”

Joan Laporta famously decided against signing Mourinho as manager many years ago, opting instead to go with Pep Guardiola. The rest - including a treble and multiple titles - was history.

At the moment, the Barcelona leadership has given Xavi the vote of confidence despite the disappointing results this season.

It should be underlined that at the moment the rumors are extremely sketchy and until further stronger links come out, nothing can be taken too seriously.