Is Xavi losing the dressing room? Barcelona players questioning manager’s approach

Barcelona have backed Xavi in the wake of Sunday’s Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid but it seems the boss still faces a fight to keep the support of his players.

ESPN are reporting “a section of the first-team squad are losing faith” in the boss after being hammered by Los Blancos in Saudi Arabia.

The bad feeling seems to have been lingering for a while. ESPN reckon players are “annoyed” that Xavi has not changed Barca’s style of play despite poor performances.

Some stars have also “been questioning” his approach and feel he’s not tough enough on certain member of the first-team squad.

All of which does not sound good for Xavi after such a demoralising defeat. Barca are still theoretically alive in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League but will need a vast improvement if they are to secure any silverware this season.

There’s no definite suggestion right now that Xavi is about to lose his job, but if he doesn’t beat Unionistas in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night there will be even more pressure on the boss.

Reports have suggested Barcelona could replace Xavi with Rafa Marquez if they do decide to pull the plug on the coach.

The Mexican currently manages Barcelona Atletic but is seen as a potential first-team manager should one be needed by Joan Laporta and Co.