Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña given internal criticism after Supercup loss

Iñaki Peña was given some constructive criticism after FC Barcelona’s disastrous loss in the Spanish Supercup to Real Madrid.

Peña has gotten good marks in his tenure supplanting the injured Marc-André ter Stegen, although the general consensus is that Ter Stegen is simply the better keeper.

Peña was not at his best against Real Madrid, and in particular, he was told he needed to be more proactive coming off his line.

Playing with a high line, the goalkeeper needs to be quick off his line to cut out through passes. Peña did not cover himself in glory when it came to this aspect in the loss.

However, it’s understood that the loss had many other, bigger causes and that the young keeper has done a relatively good job overall in his time as starter.