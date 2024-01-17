 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester City cools interest in Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde - report

They do not want him as part of an exchange for João Cancelo

By Luis Mazariegos
UD Las Palmas v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Gabriel Jimenez Lorenzo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester City has reportedly lost some interest in signing Alejandro Balde, who is having a down season compared to his previous breakout season.

At the moment, City have loaned João Cancelo to FC Barcelona. It was understood that City wanted to sell Cancelo to the Catalans, and that Balde would be used as part of such an exchange.

Now, the situation has changed. City only want money to make Cancelo’s move permanent, and will not accept any player as makeweight in the deal - including Balde.

It’ll be unlikely that Barcelona can offer a lot of money for Cancelo.

