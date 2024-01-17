Back to work at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

Barça carried out a training session on Tuesday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper with Xavi Hernández's squad beginning preparations for Thursday's Copa del Rey tie against Unionistas de Salamanca.

When and where to watch Unionistas v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Having seen off Barbastro in the previous round, and with far greater difficulties than might have been imagined, FC Barcelona now face another lower league side in their quest to win the Spanish Cup trophy. It's an early evening 7.30pm start local time, and this page will help you to work out what time that is going to be where you are in the world.

FC Barcelona leaders in 'The Best' - FC Barcelona

The ceremony for FIFA's The Best Awards took place in London on Monday and saw Barça Women midfielder Aitana Bonmatí claim the prize in the category for best women's player of 2022/23. The Sant Pere de Ribes native's latest accolade means that FC Barcelona have claimed the individual award for men's football and women's football more times than any other club since the awards were launched in 2016.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will not make sacking a problem for club - Football España

Xavi is under more pressure than ever before since returning to the club, and various reports claim that he is just a couple of bad results away from being shown the door. Yet Diario AS say that Xavi has not yet thrown the towel in and intends to finish this season – he is convinced he can finish the season with honours still.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez tells squad to improve attitude or throw away season - Football España

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is under severe pressure to improve both performances and results, and has told his players that they are not putting sufficient effort in currently. The Blaugrana coach did not speak to them after a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of rivals Real Madrid, instead saving the debrief for Tuesday.

Barcelona squad clashing with staff members over solution to ongoing on-field difficulties - Football España

Barcelona’s on-field difficulties have reached a new level following Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Real Madrid, during which Xavi Hernandez’s side failed to lay a glove on their bitter rivals. It has led to increased scrutiny on Xavi, as well as his players.