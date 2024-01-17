Sergino Dest says he won’t return to Barcelona while Xavi is in charge

Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest has been talking about his future and says he won’t come back to the Camp Nou while Xavi is in charge.

Xavi made it pretty clear Dest wasn’t in his plans when he arrived, with the American going out on loan to Milan and then PSV.

The full-back is enjoying life back in the Eredivisie, with his team top of the table and into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Dest has been asked about the possibility of coming back to Barca but admits he’s not thinking about it right now.

“Only if the situation changes there. Xavi is still there now. So at the moment no, that will be too difficult,” he told Voetbal International.

The defender also spoke about staying at PSV but isn’t ready to commit his future to the club just yet.

“I think Barcelona, PSV and I have something to say about that. And right now it’s too early to talk about that,” he added.

“Every player has his goals and every player wants to play at the top, that also applies to me. In the long term I would like to return to the level where I came from. But a season like this, I just have to enjoy it. So I have my full focus at PSV at the moment.

“And at the end of the season we will look further. Maybe I’ll stay, maybe I’ll go. Malik [Tillman] is in a similar situation with PSV and Bayern, but fortunately we don’t have to resolve it yet.”

Dest’s loan deal does include a purchase option, set at around 10 million euros, which PSV have already said they are keen to activate at the end of the season.