Laporta pays Barcelona dressing room a visit ahead of Copa del Rey clash

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made a visit to the dressing room to speak to the players ahead of their Copa del Rey clash.

The mood at the club is pretty dark right now, following the Super Cup drubbing, and with doubts emerging over Xavi’s future.

Laporta told the squad they have the quality to turn their situation around and called for unity before they return to action.

Xavi spoke about Laporta at his pre-match press conference and revealed the message that had been sent.

“We had contact. Tranquility. ‘Tots units fem força’. [united we are stronger ]. This is the message. We are in good spirits and there are three titles left, the most important ones. Faith and trust with the staff and players,” he said.

All eyes will be on Barcelona on Thursday to see how well they respond to the defeat against Real Madrid. Up against Unionistas in the Copa del Rey next, Barca will be expected to win comfortably.