Xavi addresses rumors about his job security: ‘If our objectives aren’t met, I’ll go home’

Xavi Hernández doesn’t seem too worried about the increasing pressure and the increasing rumours about his job security after a painful El Clásico defeat in the Spanish Super Cup Final.

Several reports since Sunday’s loss to Real Madrid indicate the coach may be on the brink of being relieved of his duties, with supposed lack of support in the board of directors and alleged discontent in the dressing room in a season filled with disappointing results and performances.

But the coach is still focused on finishing the season and fighting for a trophy, with Barça still alive in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. The Catalans will look to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the Cup with a Round of 16 tie away to Unionistas de Salamanca, the lowest-ranked team in the competition.

Xavi spoke to the press before the game and was asked about his job status, and the boss was defiant and realistic in his answer.

“Titles have always been the goal since I took over, I’ve told you all this. When I was first signed they asked me to finish in the Top 4 in the league, and we achieved that. Last season the objective was to win La Liga and the Super Cup, to overcome expectations. This season the goal is to win another important title, the Cup, the league or the Champions League. If our objectives aren’t met, I’ll be the first to say I didn’t get the job done and I’ll go home. That’s my realitiy. I believe we are much closer to success than to defeat. Despite losing the Super Cup, I believe the team is closer to winning. What comes from the outside, I have no control over it. “I respect all of the opinions. When the club went to Qatar to sign me they told me we were in a complicated moment and we have given the club life again. I am calm, with three titles still in front of us and the same excitement as the first day. I know exactly where I am, I know the club perfectly.” Source: Mundo Deportivo

Xavi continues to say the right things in front of the press, but the product on the pitch continues to tell a different story. If his defiant words are nothing but words, they mean nothing. The only thing that matters is a Barça team that plays well and wins. Xavi should know that “perfectly”.