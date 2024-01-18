The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the city of Salamanca for a Copa del Rey Round of 16 tie against third tier Unionistas de Salamanca, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Thursday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 3. Alejandro Balde, 15. Andreas Christensen, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 8. Pedri, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 14. João Félix, 19. Vitor Roque, 37. Pau Víctor, 38. Marc Guiu

Barça come into this one missing a total of eight first team players: Ronald Araujo and Lamine Yamal are out through suspension, while Raphinha (hamstring), João Cancelo (knee), Iñigo Martínez (hamstring), Marcos Alonso (back), Marc-André ter Stegen (back) and Gavi (knee) all miss out due to injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Peña; Fort, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Roberto, Romeu, Fermín; Ferran, Lewandowski, Félix

The match kicks off at 7.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 6.30pm GMT (UK), 1.30pm ET, 10.30am PT (USA), Midnight IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!