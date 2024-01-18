 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

FC Barcelona announce squad for Copa del Rey Round of 16 match against Unionistas

Xavi Hernández has called up 21 players for Thursday’s clash

By Renato Gonçalves
/ new
UD Las Palmas v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Gabriel Jimenez Lorenzo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the city of Salamanca for a Copa del Rey Round of 16 tie against third tier Unionistas de Salamanca, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Thursday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 3. Alejandro Balde, 15. Andreas Christensen, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 8. Pedri, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 14. João Félix, 19. Vitor Roque, 37. Pau Víctor, 38. Marc Guiu

Barça come into this one missing a total of eight first team players: Ronald Araujo and Lamine Yamal are out through suspension, while Raphinha (hamstring), João Cancelo (knee), Iñigo Martínez (hamstring), Marcos Alonso (back), Marc-André ter Stegen (back) and Gavi (knee) all miss out due to injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Peña; Fort, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Roberto, Romeu, Fermín; Ferran, Lewandowski, Félix

The match kicks off at 7.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 6.30pm GMT (UK), 1.30pm ET, 10.30am PT (USA), Midnight IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes