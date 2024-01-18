Copa del Rey squad announced - FC Barcelona

On Thursday, FC Barcelona travel to Salamanca in search of a place in the Copa del Rey quarter finals, where they'll be taking on a Unionistas side that plays two divisions below them but has already managed one major shock by dumping out Villarreal on penalties.

The lowdown on Unionistas de Salamanca CF - FC Barcelona

Having eliminated Barbastro in the previous round, FC Barcelona now meet another lower league outfit in the last sixteen on the Copa del Rey. Here are the essentials on the club from Salamanca.

Laporta visits team and calls for unity - FC Barcelona

The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, visited the first team on Wednesday morning with a message of optimism and unity for them and their staff following Sunday's defeat in the Spanish Super Cup Final. Joined by members of his board, the president was looking to raise spirits for the forthcoming series of important games, beginning this Thursday with a cup match in Salamanca.

Xavi: 'We're closer to success than defeat' - FC Barcelona

One trophy was lost but there are still three more to fight for, and in his press conference ahead the trip to Unionistas de Salamanca, FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was keen to make that patently clear in his pre-game conference. But he did confess that "we need to change the chip and get the positive mood back."

Xavi Hernandez grateful to Barcelona icon Pep Guardiola for vote of confidence - "He knows about the difficulty" - Football España

Earlier this week, at The Best FIFA awards in London, Pep Guardiola – former Barcelona manager and teammate of Xavi – gave his public backing to the 43-year-old coach. Speaking to the media (via Sport) ahead of Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash with Unionistas de Salamanca, Xavi thanked the Manchester City manager for his words.