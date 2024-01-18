WATCH: Ferran Torres makes classy gesture during Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash

Ferran Torres came up with a classy gesture during half-time of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash with Unionistas.
The forward gifted his shirt to a young child named Maria, who is a cancer patient, just as he was walking off the pitch at the break.
Gestos como este son los que hacen GRANDE el fútbol.— RFEF (@rfef) January 18, 2024
Enorme detalle, @FerranTorres20.
@MovistarPlus#LaCopaMola | #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/wxRSV4tomq
The gesture clearly meant the world to the young supporter who was happy to show off the shirt she had received from the Barcelona star.
SU SONRISA.#LaCopaMola | #CopaDelRey https://t.co/GL2bkMhOyg pic.twitter.com/MBW7vZ4krV— RFEF (@rfef) January 18, 2024
Ferran’s gesture was a heart-warming moment on another difficult night for Xavi’s side. The team went behind to the third-tier season in the first half in another unimpressive showing.
The forward had equalized for the Catalans just before half-time, running from the halfway line before slotting home to make it 1-1.
Xavi ended up sending on Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan and Robert Lewandowski in a bid to get the win and avoid another embarrassing defeat.
Barca made hard work of it after the break but finally went ahead when Jules Kounde thumped home a shot from range to make it 2-1 to Xavi’s side.
Alejandro Balde then gave Barcelon a bit of breathing space with a fine individual goal to secure a 3-1 win.
Ferran then caught up with Maria again after the win, as the whole team posed for a photo in the dressing room.
Even better than winning the match: putting a smile on María's face. pic.twitter.com/jmNUgG2g63— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 18, 2024
