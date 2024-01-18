WATCH: Ferran Torres makes classy gesture during Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash

Ferran Torres came up with a classy gesture during half-time of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash with Unionistas.

The forward gifted his shirt to a young child named Maria, who is a cancer patient, just as he was walking off the pitch at the break.

The gesture clearly meant the world to the young supporter who was happy to show off the shirt she had received from the Barcelona star.

Ferran’s gesture was a heart-warming moment on another difficult night for Xavi’s side. The team went behind to the third-tier season in the first half in another unimpressive showing.

The forward had equalized for the Catalans just before half-time, running from the halfway line before slotting home to make it 1-1.

Xavi ended up sending on Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan and Robert Lewandowski in a bid to get the win and avoid another embarrassing defeat.

Barca made hard work of it after the break but finally went ahead when Jules Kounde thumped home a shot from range to make it 2-1 to Xavi’s side.

Alejandro Balde then gave Barcelon a bit of breathing space with a fine individual goal to secure a 3-1 win.

Ferran then caught up with Maria again after the win, as the whole team posed for a photo in the dressing room.