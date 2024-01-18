Jules Kounde demands more intensity from Barcelona after Copa del Rey win

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was happy to help his team beat Unionistas on Thursday and has urged his team to be more forceful for the rest of the season.

The Catalans came into the match after a dismal loss to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup and fell behind yet again to the third-tier side.

Ferran Torres equalised for the visitors before Kounde thumped home a low effort to put his team on their way to a 3-1 win.

Here’s what he made of it afterwards:

“After a difficult defeat we had to react. We played a serious, rigorous game. They are a team that plays very well if you give them time. We didn’t have a bad first half but afterwards we reacted well,” he said. “I think we have to communicate better and close the lines more. We have to react. This match was important and we must continue with the intensity. I think that’s what we’re missing this year. Be more forceful.”

Barcelona weren’t too convincing against Unionistas but the win should hopefully bring some much-needed confidence ahead of the weekend’s clash with Real Betis in La Liga.