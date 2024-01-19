Who can Barcelona face in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals?

Barcelona made it through to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday after beating Unionistas 3-1 thanks to goals from Ferran Torres, Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde.

The win means Xavi’s side are into the quarter-finals of the competition that may well offer their best chance of landing a trophy this season.

Barcelona will discover their opponents on Friday when the draw for the next round is made at 1pm CET.

Barcelona have so far faced Barbastro and Unionistas but will face far stiffer opposition next time out. Here’s a look at alll the other teams who are through.

Sevilla

Athletic Club

Real Mallorca

Celta

Real Sociedad

Girona

Atletico

The ties are scheduled to be played next week and will once again be played as a single match.

